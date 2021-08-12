A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Flint just hours before his 16th birthday, according to Flint Police.
Police responded to the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue at 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 10 for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 15-year-old Tayveon Crowder dead at the scene.
Crowder would have turned 16 on Aug. 11.
There are no suspects in custody and the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.