A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Flint just hours before his 16th birthday, according to Flint Police.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue at 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 10 for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 15-year-old Tayveon Crowder dead at the scene.

Crowder would have turned 16 on Aug. 11.

There are no suspects in custody and the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call police.

