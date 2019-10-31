The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is asking for help identifying whoever caused thousands of dollars in damage to a vacant building.
Someone got into the building, at 5191 Dort Highway, and destroyed the building and a vehicle parked outside, according to police.
Graffiti was also left throughout the building.
If you recognize the graffiti or have any information on a possible suspect(s), call the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at 810-424-2611.
