Millington High School was placed in lockdown after a student found a threat written on a bathroom wall.
Superintendent Lawrence Kroswek said the student reported the threat to the high school office.
The Millington Police Department was immediately contacted at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The school building went into lockdown as part of the school district’s protocol.
“As always we take all threats seriously and follow the same protocol each time to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff,” Kroswek wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.
Police brought in a K9 unit to search for possible weapons in the building but could not find any.
Investigators determined the threat was not credible and classes continued as normal.
