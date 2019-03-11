Three Mid-Michigan people have been charged following a string of overdoses in Alpena in February.
The Huron Undercover Narcotic Team became aware of three overdoses between Feb. 15-17 in the City of Alpena.
The information launched an investigation into the origin and HUNT determined there was a single residence that was the source of the substance and the people responsible for the distribution were identified.
On March 4, 21-year-old Aaron Bissonette, of Alpena, was arrested for delivery of suboxone, conspiracy to deliver heroin, and maintaining a drug house, according to investigators.
The investigation revealed Bissonette was renting an apartment on the 1000 block of W. Washington in Alpena.
Investigators along with MSP’s Emergency Service Team went to the residence to search for evidence after a warrant was issued and found 33-year-old Milton Baytops, of Flint, and 28-year-old Chasity Wolff, of Lansing.
Investigators said Baytops, who is on parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections Detroit Office, was charged with two counts of delivery of heroin and conspiracy to deliver heroin. Wolff was charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin.
A field test of the substances collected from the residence indicated the possible presence of heroin and fentanyl, investigators said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered more powerful than heroin, and often causes overdoses.
Investigators said any substance laced with fentanyl is commonly referred to as “fire” on the street and generally implies the substance can cause death.
When someone overdoses, help should be sought immediately. Opioid overdoses place people in respiratory distress, which can cause brain damage or death within six to eight minutes. Narcan/naloxone can abate the effects of opioids and negate the overdose but needs to be administered as soon as possible.
MSP would like to remind citizens the Alpena Post is a member of the Angel Program and if you or your loved one struggles with an addiction you are encouraged to seek treatment.
Bissonette, Baytops, and Wolff were all arraigned as of Monday, March 11.
