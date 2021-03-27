Police are searching for multiple teenagers who were involved in a shooting in downtown Saginaw.
Saturday afternoon, a vehicle was shot at by people in another vehicle while crossing the Genesee Street Bridge. Saginaw Police Officers said they believe the people in the two vehicles knew each other.
One of the vehicles crashed into another vehicle on Genesee Street in front of the TV5 News Station. Three teens inside one of the vehicles all got out and ran in different directions.
Police Chief Robert Ruth said the are not safety concerns to the public at this time and officers are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.