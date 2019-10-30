Two Mid-Michigan women were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated after a crash in Frankenmuth.
Frankenmuth police were dispatched to the intersection of Junction and Beyer for an unknown injury accident involving a pickup truck and a smaller car.
Police said when they arrived, officers observed a teal-colored 2005 Chevy Aveo with rear-end damage in the westbound lane blocking traffic. Police said there was a maroon pick up alongside the Chevy on the shoulder with front end damage.
Police said that at the time of arrival all the occupants were still in their vehicles.
The driver of the Aveo, a 57-year-old woman from Saginaw complained of leg pain and the front seat passenger, a 28-year-old woman complained of head pain. According to police, both occupants were treated on the scene by MMR and transported to St. Mary’s for an evaluation.
Police said the driver of the pickup, a 78-year-old man from Bridgeport did not have any injuries.
The investigation determined the Aveo was slowing down to make a left turn on Beyer when the pickup rear-ended the car, according to police.
Police said the driver of the pickup was cited for failing to stop in assured clear distance and released at the scene.
Speed and alcohol were not a factor, and the roads were wet at the time of the accident.
