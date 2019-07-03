Saginaw Township Police are looking for whoever stole a trailer from an area business.
A trailer was stolen from a business on Fortune Blvd on June 30, Saginaw Township police Officers said.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Detective Jackson at (989) 791-7226 or sjackson@saginawtownship.net. You can also message Saginaw Township PD on Facebook.
