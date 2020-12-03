The Zilwaukee Police Department is asking for help identifying three people after five welders were stolen from a company.
Police said the welders were stolen on Nov. 29 and 30 from the John Green Company.
The welders were all on their own trailers and have unique markings, according to police.
Officers are trying to identify three people that were caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with more information that can help investigators is asked to call Chief Wiltse at (989) 860-6641 or email mwilse@zilwaukeemichigan.gov.
