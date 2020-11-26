The Midland Police Department is asking for your help identifying an individual in connection to several breaking and entering investigations.
The photos that police shared show the same person during different incidents.
No further information was released.
Anyone that can help police in the investigations is asked to call (989) 839-4708.
