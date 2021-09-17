Police are asking for help while they try to identify a man who exposed himself to a couple at a park in Saginaw.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wickes Park Dr. on Sept. 4 at 3:39 p.m. for the incident exposure.
The man exposing himself left his vehicle and performed obscene acts to himself in front of a male and female at Wickes Park, Saginaw Police said.
The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying this man to prevent another incident like this from happening. To leave a tip, call Det. Dominic Vasquez at 989-577-0671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.