Police are asking for help while they try to identify a man who exposed himself to a couple at a park in Saginaw.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wickes Park Dr. on Sept. 4 at 3:39 p.m. for the incident exposure.

The man exposing himself left his vehicle and performed obscene acts to himself in front of a male and female at Wickes Park, Saginaw Police said.

The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying this man to prevent another incident like this from happening. To leave a tip, call Det. Dominic Vasquez at 989-577-0671.

