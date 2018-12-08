Police trying to ID man with stolen credit card

Police are trying to identify a man who they believe used a stolen credit card from Bay City.
The Bay City Public Safety Department said he used the credit card at the Walmart on Bay Road in Kochville Township.
Anyone that can help identify this man is asked to call Off. Meyer at (989) 892-8571 ext. 2403 or message the public safety department's Facebook page.
