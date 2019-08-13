Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery.
The robbery happened on Friday, June 14 at about noon at the Check ‘n Go on Court Street and Center in Flint.
Surveillance video caught a photo of a person of interest.
Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $3,500.
Anyone who can help find this person asked to call 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.