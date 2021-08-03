Police trying to ID person of interest in larceny, fraud case

The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a larceny and fraud investigation.
Police said a credit card was stolen and used at a store. The individual shown in the picture is wanted for questioning.
No further information was released pending the investigation. Anyone that can help investigators can do so anonymously by calling 989-839-4708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.