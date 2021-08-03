Police trying to ID person of interest in larceny, fraud case
(Source: Midland Police Department)

The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a larceny and fraud investigation.

Police said a credit card was stolen and used at a store. The individual shown in the picture is wanted for questioning.

No further information was released pending the investigation. Anyone that can help investigators can do so anonymously by calling 989-839-4708.

