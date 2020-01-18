The Saginaw Township Police Department is asking for help identifying three people.
Police said the three are involved in an ongoing investigation.
They were seen driving a Cadillac SUV.
Anyone that can help identify them is asked to call Det. Pansing at (989) 791-7226 or privately message the police department’s Facebook page.
