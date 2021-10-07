Michigan State Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting case.
About 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, a trooper was sent to a Dollar General store, located at 1011 Byron Ave. in Houghton Lake, for a shoplifting complaint.
It is unclear what was stolen.
Anyone that can recognize the suspect is asked to call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.
