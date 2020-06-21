A Turner man is in extremely critical condition following a crash in Iosco County on June 21.
Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Burleigh Township just before 11 a.m.
According to police, the 30-year-old driver was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the crash while driving northbound on M-65 at Dyer Road.
Flight Care responded to the scene.
The driver was removed from the scene and transported to a local hospital.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.