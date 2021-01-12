A man and woman are facing charges after an argument at a Saginaw store led to gunfire.
About1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 52-year-old Kaylen Oehring and 29-year-old Willie Scott Jr. visited Babel Food Market on Webber Street on Saginaw’s East Side, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.
Scott got into an argument with another male customer when a third man, who was 30-years-old, entered the store and broke up the disagreement, Gerow said.
Scott and Oehring left the store and followed the 30-year-old man down the street in their vehicle, Gerow said.
According to police, near Webber and Sheridan, Scott fired several shots into the 30-year-old man’s vehicle. The driver of that vehicle took off from the area and then crashed into another vehicle.
The 30-year-old was not hit by any bullets.
Scott and Oehring left the area before officers arrived, police said.
Oehring was later arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail. She was charged with assault with intent to murder.
A warrant was issued for Scott on the same charge and he was located during surveillance on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.