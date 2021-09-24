Two men are in jail after police found a deceased female in a home.
Troopers were sent to a hospital in Mt. Pleasant in regard to a reported assault on Sept. 22. The uncooperative victim has severe injuries, Michigan State Police said.
Investigators went to a residence in Union Township where the suspect was seen with two other individuals.
On Sept. 23, as authorities were preparing to contact the individuals inside the home, all three people left and drove away in a vehicle. The suspect driving the vehicle caused a crash, MSP said.
All three vehicle occupants were immediately detained by police. Two of the occupants received medical treatment at a local hospital.
While serving a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, the deceased body of a female was found, according to state police. Two of the vehicle occupants who were in police custody were then identified as suspects in the homicide.
Investigators believe this was a tragic incident and there are no indications that the crimes in this case were random acts against people not associated with the original assault incident, Michigan State Police stated.
No known suspects remain at large. A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Mt. Pleasant, were lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted troopers at the Mt. Pleasant Post in the investigation including the Mid-Michigan Investigative Team (MINT), Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Central Michigan University Police Department, Michigan State Police East Lansing Crime Lab, Hart Post detectives, Lakeview Post detectives, Michigan State Police Sixth District Special Investigations Section detectives, the Isabella Emergency Services Team, and the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office.
