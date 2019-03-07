Two Michigan children were taken to foster care after Michigan State Police troopers find meth in and other paraphernalia in a home that they were living in while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
Additional charges have been issued after troopers from the Houghton Lake Post located suspected meth while serving an arrest warrant on Feb. 15.
Officials said that the seizure took place as troopers attempted to locate and arrest 37-year-old John Nicholls of Grayling on an outstanding felony drug warrant which had resulted from a Dec. 1, 2018 traffic stop in Crawford County.
Troopers said they found Nicholls inside a residence in Grayling and saw him attempt to stash suspected drugs as they were approaching him.
Troopers said there was also an eight and eleven-year-old in the home and Child Protective Services were called to assist.
A MSP Canine Team was called to the home to assist as well, and according to officials, drugs and drug paraphernalia was found on him. Several items were seized as evidence.
After reviewing the case, troopers said that the Crawford County Prosecutor issued an additional felony warrant charging John Nicholls with possession of meth, possession of meth less than 25 grams, and maintaining a drug house.
Troopers also arrested two other people who were at the home and charged them as well.
Shawn Young, a 39-year-old, and a 32-year old female from Grayling were both arrested and charged.
Young was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and the female was charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house, officials said.
