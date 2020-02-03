Ten undocumented immigrants were taken into custody in Bad Axe on Monday, Feb. 3.
The undocumented immigrants were discovered during two different traffic stops, according to the Bad Axe Police Department.
The first traffic stop happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at E. Huron Avenue and S. Hanselman Street.
It was discovered the six occupants in the vehicle were in the country illegally, police said.
They were taken into custody and transported to the Huron County Jail until border patrol agents could pick them up.
During the investigation by the United States Border Patrol, another traffic stop was made about 8:30 a.m. on Outer Drive.
Four more undocumented immigrants were taken into custody as a result, police said.
All 10 undocumented immigrants were transported to Detroit by border patrol agents where they await deportation to their country of origin.
