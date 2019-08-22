As the majority of students enjoy their final days of summer break, police across Mid-Michigan are reminding drivers about school bus safety before they start seeing them back on the roads once again.
It is illegal to pass a school bus when the stop arm is out in all 50 states. Yes, on a single day last year more than 96,000 illegal passes were recorded throughout the country.
“We want to remind all drivers to pay attention,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said.
Wiles said school bus safety is a big part of ensuring it’s a safe school year for students.
“Pay attention to the school buses. We have a lot of issues with vehicles running flashing red lights on school buses, and then their speeding in school zones,” Wiles said.
Wiles said drivers should respect those flashing red lights along with stop sign arms and cross view mirrors. He said this law pertains to both sides of the road in both directions.
“The law reads two red flashing or oscillating lights. All school buses will have that and when those are activated, you have to stop. Just like a red flashing light on a roadway. Yellow flashing lights, prepare to stop. That school bus is preparing to stop and you should too,” Wiles said.
The Grand Blanc Community School district transports nearly 5,000 students each day alone.
But it’s not just watching for buses, Wiles said many kids walk and ride bikes to school. So watch for pedestrians or you could pay.
“It could be over $100, over $300, more points on your license. That’s what everybody tries to avoid,” Wiles said.
Wiles said his officers will be out enforcing laws and watching for people breaking the law.
“Slow down, allow some extra time. Let’s be safe and protect our kids,” Wiles said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, riding on a school bus is about 70 times safer than being driven to school and about 10 times safer than walking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.