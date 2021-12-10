Following the tragedy at Oxford High School where four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a mass shooting, threats of violence popped up at schools across mid-Michigan.
Several districts canceled classes while they investigated those threats.
Saginaw Police said they have seen a rise in threats at city schools.
“Our intention is to warn students that they face serious consequences for even playfully mentioning the idea of using guns at school or otherwise causing violence. Student and teacher safety is paramount and we don’t play,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.
Several students across mid-Michigan have already been charged for making these threats.
"Students who think this is a way to be funny, or gain some kind of recognition from their classmates, are making a very big mistake and it is imperative that parents have a serious conversation with their children,” Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said it is taking a zero tolerance approach regarding any school-related threats.
“No student is immune and my office is taking these incidents very seriously. Any threat involving a school can be deemed as terroristic which could result in a 20 year felony charge,” Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.