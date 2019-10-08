Police are warning parents about safety as a Michigan boy is recovering after taking part in a potentially deadly internet challenge.
The 12-year-old suffered from second-degree burns after his friend lit him on fire as a part of the “fire challenge”.
TV5 spoke with Saginaw Township Police who said they are always keeping an eye out for dangerous trends like this.
Brandi Sholar said she was worried that she almost lost her daughter to the same challenge.
“I was terrified that I was about to lose my daughter,” Sholar said.
Sholar’s 13-year-old daughter Miyah Landers was injured during the fire challenge. She said one of her daughter’s friends took part in the social media challenge by covering themselves with a flammable liquid and setting themselves on fire. Miyah was in the same room and she got caught in the flames.
“It was so much fire and all she was doing was crying,” Sholar said.
Over the weekend, 12-year-old Jason Cleary became the latest person to get burned by the fire challenge.
“I just want everybody to know that these challenges or whatever they’re watching on YouTube is not worth risking your life. My son got burned second degree and it could’ve been way worse,” said Tabitha Cleary, Jason’s mom.
Both incidents happened in the Detroit area.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said he hasn’t heard any reports of fire challenge victims around here and he’s urging parents to keep it that way.
“Please talk to your children about them and explain these challenges and how dangerous they can be. Some children may not think that putting fluids on their body and then trying to ignite may be that dangerous. But what I’ve seen on YouTube and such, it can cause serious burns to the individuals where these children are hospitalized possibly for months,” Pussehl said.
Miyah spent two months in the hospital bandaged almost from head to toe. She wants young people to know that some challenges should be left alone.
“Don’t do it because it’s not worth it,” Landers said.
