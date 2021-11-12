A burglary suspect was arrested after a search between multiple Saginaw-area law enforcement agencies and the use of a thermal imaging drone.
At 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 11, a Saginaw police officer was sent to Saginaw Wireless, located at 2700 Davenport Avenue, for a burglary alarm with broken glass and motion inside.
The officer quickly responded and confirmed the business was burglarized. The officer recognized the area had suffered from several recent burglaries and robberies and he broadcasted a description of the previous unidentified assailant to other officers, the Saginaw Police Department said.
About 10 minutes later, a Michigan State Police trooper started pursuing an individual matching the description several blocks southeast of the venue. Numerous officers and a K9 started searching for the suspect but couldn’t find him.
Officers then called in assistance from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, which recently received a drone with night-vision and thermal imaging technology. A detective from the sheriff’s office launched the drone in the area and a short time later picked up on a thermal heat signature in the 2000 block of North Charles Street, Saginaw Police said.
“We acquired this technology and trained our officers to further enable our agency to fight crime and assist our partner agencies utilizing the most innovative technology in an attempt to give law enforcement an edge against those who choose to commit crimes,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
The detective operating the drone directed authorities toward the back deck of a residence where officers found the suspect hiding under a barbecue grill cover. He was taken into custody without further incident.
“This is an excellent example of how well our Saginaw area police agencies work together side by side in a joint effort to make our community safer,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.
