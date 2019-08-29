A vehicle crashed into an ambulance barn in Bay City on Thursday.
It happened at 110 S. Washington at the ambulance barn for McLaren, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
No one was injured.
The vehicle was a delivery van, police said.
