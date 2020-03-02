Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot in Bay City Monday evening.
Around 5:45 p.m., Bay City Public Safety Officers responded to a report of multiple gun shots near McCormick and 26th Street.
Multiple calls to 911 said two vehicles were involved and both had left the area, officers said.
While on the scene, a man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report his vehicle had been shot but there were no injuries, according to officers.
Multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene. The second vehicle was reported to be a white four-door sedan. Officers haven’t identified the car yet.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call BCPS at (989) 892-8571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.