The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left the victim in critical condition.
Police were sent to Hurley Medical Center for the incident on Saturday, March 23.
The victim told police they were stabbed after an argument over parking earlier in the day in the 700 block of Stevenson St.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
Police believe the suspect is an adult male driving a white Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Tpr. B. Rowell at (810) 237-6939 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
