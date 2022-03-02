A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint on the 2000 block of S. Averill Avenue.
The shooting occurred at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 2.
Flint Police say that the 40-year-old male victim drove himself to Hurley Hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound.
A suspect has been taken into police custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.