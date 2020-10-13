A 20-year-old Flint Township man is in serious condition after being shot in the parking lot of a Home Depot.
It happened at the store located at 4380 Corunna Road in Flint Township about 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
A 25-year-old Flint Township man exited his vehicle to confront the victim who was sitting in another vehicle in the parking lot, Flint Township Police Lt. James Baldwin said.
The suspect then returned to his vehicle, grabbed a gun, and shot the victim in a lower extremity, Baldwin said, adding the suspect and victim knew each other.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.
Shortly after the incident, the suspect returned to the scene and turned himself in, Baldwin said.
He has since been lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Flint Township Police Det. Minto at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.
