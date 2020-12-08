Police are investigating after a shooting in Flint left the victim and suspect dead.
On Monday, Dec. 7 at 6:13 p.m., state troopers and officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 1800 block of Willow Brook Circle for a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Authorities located the 36-year-old male suspect and took him into custody.
Police said the suspect was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment and later pronounced dead from his injuries related to the incident.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Dennis Hartman at (810) 237-6919 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
