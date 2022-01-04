A victim and the suspect of a Flint shooting are both dead following the incident, according to police.
Flint police officers responded to the 600 block of Leland Street about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, two males were found with gunshot wounds.
The suspect, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, also a man in his 20s, was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Det. Sgt. Joseph Kennedy at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
