Two victims were restrained inside their Midland home while it was ransacked by three men, according to the Midland Police Department.
The home invasion happened on Sturgeon Avenue about 8:22 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The three male suspects entered the home and restrained the suspects while ransacking the house, Midland Police Det. Lt. Joshua McMillan said.
Money was the only thing that was stolen.
The incident is similar to a home invasion that happened in Saginaw Township on Dec. 9.
“We are not sure if it is related to Saginaw Township’s. It is still under investigation,” McMillan said.
