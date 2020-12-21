Winter has arrived and state police are reminding everyone safety is paramount when it comes to cold weather outdoor activities.
This time of the season, many are eager for open waters to freeze over, but disaster can strike quickly when the conditions are not as safe as they might appear.
A 4-year-old boy died Saturday after falling through ice on a pond at a home in Shepherd.
“That’s just horrible. I couldn’t even imagine,” said Cheryl Burgess.
Burgess, a mother who has a pond on her property, is heartbroken for the family of the 4-year-old who drowned in Isabella County.
She said she always gets nervous when the weather gets colder.
“Right now is the hardest time of the year. And our rule is always, you can’t go on the pond until dad does with a tractor. And you have to learn to respect it,” Burgess said.
State Police Lt. Liz Rich said anyone living near a body of water needs to keep their guard up.
“The weather is at a point where the ponds aren’t quite frozen and people don’t expect that when they stand on them that they’re going to give way. A lot of times, the snow will come down to the side of the ponds and cover where the pond actually starts and people just misjudge it,” Rich said.
Rich has advice for parents if they see a kid on the ice.
“If they had something that they could throw to the child, throw something out to them. The last resort would be to actually go and actually get on the ice with them. If they needed to do that they need to wear some sort of floatation device. Because if they both go through the water, it’s going to be extremely difficult for either one of them to come back out,” Rich said.
Rich also said you should never drive on the ice or be on the ice after dark.
As for Burgess, her thoughts are with a 4-year-old boy who was taken from his family just days before Christmas.
“There’s no words that can describe how a person feels,” Burgess said.
