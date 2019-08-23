Across the state groups have been luring potential predators by posing as underage kids online.
People in these group go so far as to schedule meetups and bust them on camera. But police are warning people against this kind of vigilante justice.
"What I'm really afraid of seeing is somebody getting hurt doing this," said Michigan State Police Trooper Steven Kramer.
A video filmed in Flint by a group called Motor City Justice shows a 62-year-old man allegedly showing up to meet a 15-year-old.
Police said while the cause is just, these predator-busting groups are actually getting in the way.
"They feel 'hey I’m exposing them,’ but in reality, if we can't charge them what good is exposing them?” Kramer said. “All you're doing is tipping them off to the fact that this is going on."
Kramer said most of these exposes aren't admissible in court and don't help put predators where they belong, behind bars.
"when we do things like this, it has to be strictly by the book,” Kramer said. "It's well-intended. I get it. There's too much of this going on, they want to do something, but in the long run, it's actually making it harder for us."
When police set up a sting there are strict laws and procedures they need to follow so the evidence is legit, and they can land the predator behind bars.
