The Essexville Public Safety Department has a message for anyone driving through the city: "The Cops have a speed trap set up on Borton, Woodside and Nebobish, tell your friends."

The department is issuing the warning as the weather takes a nicer turn, because more people will be out walking.

All speed limits in the city are 25 mph.

For the next two weeks, officers will be focusing their traffic enforcement efforts on Borton Avenue, Nebobish Street, and Woodside Avenue.

Residents interested in having a mobile speed trailer set up outside their home can contact the Essexville Public Safety Department by sending a message on the department's Facebook page or by calling 989-892-2541.

