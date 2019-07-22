The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that uses a Consumers Energy caller ID.
The call will be from a computerized voice claiming that the customer’s power will be shut off in 30 minutes unless they call a phone number.
Consumers Energy said calls will always come from a person and not a computerized voice.
The company said it will send several notices to a customer before shutting off their power.
Residents are advised to not give out personal information over the phone.
Any customers with questions about their accounts can contact Consumers Energy at 1 (800) 477-5050.
