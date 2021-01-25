Midland residents are being warned about vaccine scams.
The Midland County Police Department has had several reports from several elderly residents asking for personal information, including a social security number, to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Officers said these calls are not affiliated with the Midland County Health Department.
The health department did start calling people 65 and older with interest in getting the vaccine, but officers said no one will ask for personal information over the phone, only appointment dates and times will be discussed.
If someone calls, do not give any personal identification information.
Officers said it’s not necessary to report these calls to police but if you’d like to talk to someone about it, call Midland Police during business hours.
Officers ask not to call 911 or the health department to report a scam call.
