Police want residents to be on alert about a phone scammer claiming to be with Croswell-Lexington Schools.
In the pre-recorded message, the scammer will say that there is a problem with your credit card.
It will then ask you to enter your credit card information after a button prompt.
The Croswell Police Department is urging residents to not give away any personal information over the phone.
“If you are ever asked for social security numbers and other personal information do not give them out over the phone. All of these calls are scams,” the police department wrote on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.