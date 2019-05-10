Police are warning about a new IRS scam.
Frankenmuth Police said in the most recent scam variation, callers “spoof” the phone number of the IRS TAS office in Houston or Brooklyn.
When the calls are spoofed, the scammers have changed the caller ID to make it look like they are calling from the agency.
Calls may be “robo-calls” or automated calls that request a call back, according to police.
Once the call is returned, the scammers request personal information like your Social Security number or other personally identifiable information.
Police are reminded you to never give out personal information.
The IRS will not call or email you and request personal information. They will not ask for your bank information or require you to purchase gift cards to pay off debt.
