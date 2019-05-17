Yard sale
Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Yard sales are in full swing as summer inches closer, but police are cautioning people to watch their items.

The Hampton Essexville Public Safety Department said they have already received complaints of people stealing from the yard sales.

"Please remember to keep an eye on your items. Also make sure all your items are locked up or put away over night," the department said.

The department said they will be out and about to help deter these thefts.

If you see anything suspicious you should call 911.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.