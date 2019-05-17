Yard sales are in full swing as summer inches closer, but police are cautioning people to watch their items.
The Hampton Essexville Public Safety Department said they have already received complaints of people stealing from the yard sales.
"Please remember to keep an eye on your items. Also make sure all your items are locked up or put away over night," the department said.
The department said they will be out and about to help deter these thefts.
If you see anything suspicious you should call 911.
