The Saginaw Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam after one man is out hundreds of dollars.
The man received a phone call and the caller stated they were a sergeant with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.
The caller told the man he had two warrants out for his arrest because he failed to submit a DNA test for COVID-19, police said.
The called then told the man to put $550 on a prepaid debit card, which the resident did, police said, adding the man gave the caller the numbers off of the debit card in order to cancel the warrants.
"Police agencies will never ask you to pay money over the phone," the police department said.
