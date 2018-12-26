The season for porch pirates is winding down, but the business of stealing your packages is rolling along.
Police say you are still vulnerable to theft when you put your empty packages out to the curb.
The empty packages tell thieves what you have inside your home.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said there’s ways to prevent thieves from looking through your trash and targeting your home.
“We’d encourage residents first of all, to recycle. But tear those boxes up and tear them down a little bit. Put them in that recycling bin and hopefully it’ll be a little less noticeable as to what large items you may have received for Christmas,” Pussehl said.
If you are traveling for New Year’s, Pussehl recommends holding back from posting too much information about your vacation on social media.
“We have criminals out there watching social media posts. They say, ‘oh we know you’re away from home for a week cause you’re spending a beautiful week down south in warmer weather.’ They know you’re not home,” Pussehl said.
A great line of defense is home surveillance systems that can help catch suspicious people before or after the act and of course the good ole neighborhood watch.
“Just remember to lock your homes and if you’re going to be away please let someone know, like a neighbor if you have a trusted neighbor, to keep an eye on your property for you and vice versa when they leave you can keep an eye out on their property,” Pussehl said.
Call 911 if you ever see something suspicious.
