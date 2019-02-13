The St. Charles Police Department is putting out a warning for snowmobilers after a driver hit a large ice chunk covered in snow.
Officers said that on Tuesday evening a driver hit an ice chunk on the Bad River, at Saginaw Street near Pine Street, flew up into the air, and hit his head on the underside of the bridge.
The fire department has put up some caution tape to advise drivers to slow down in the area, according to police.
Please use caution in the area.
