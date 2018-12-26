Police are seeing an increase in so-called “sextortion” across the state.
Online predators are getting compromising photos of children and using them for blackmail.
“Essentially, it’s when someone has an explicit photo of you and they want to hold it ransom,” Michigan State Police Sgt. Duane Zook said.
It is called sextortion and police say online predators could be targeting teenagers and maybe even younger.
The culprits pose as fellow teens, scrolling through social media looking for victims.
“The biggest thing is talking to your kids before it happens. I know it can be uncomfortable for some parents to approach that with their child depending on the age, but it’s a conversation that needs to happen,” Zook said.
Zook said predators are convincing teens to perform sex acts on camera, then using the images to blackmail them.
While there haven’t been any cases in the Genesee County area, they have started making rounds in the state.
Zook said prevention is key because it can be very hard to remove photos once they have surfaced.
“Now if something is posted on the website we will do our best to take it down. But essentially, in the cyberworld, once that photo was taken on your smartphone or device it is out there. It’s not going to go away,” Zook said.
If you know someone that gets caught up in this kind of situation, police say don’t fork over any money and call them right away.
The Michigan State Police have entire internet crime units devoted to sniffing out these kinds of violators. Predators can face felony charges for doing these kinds of crimes, but many of the lurkers live out of the country and they are hard to track down.
Zook reminds parents to talk to their children about internet safety.
“Monitor. I know it’s very easy for parents to get complacent and let their kids do their own thing. But that’s when things can happen and go wrong,” Zook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.