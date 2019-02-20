The Millington Police Department is warning residents to watch out for their pets.
The Tuscola County police department said that on Jan. 24th, a resident in the Village of Millington lost some farm animals, and it’s believed coyotes are to blame.
That person lives on State Road, between Bishop and the community center.
Police are warning residents to keep an eye on their dogs, and smaller animals, especially if you let them out at night.
