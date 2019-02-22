The Fairview Park Auxiliary Police Association is warning parents of 14 apps that could put children in danger.
Officials are saying as children get older and start to become more independent, parents should be aware when deciding what to allow a child to install on their devices.
The police are saying there are apps that can be dangerous and can expose children to a range of things from bullying and unwanted sexual messages. Some apps can even give strangers the phone's location.
Fairview Park Auxiliary has listed a few things you can do to help protect your children:
• Approve every app on your kid’s phone
• Check privacy settings
• Talk with your kids about phone use, apps, and social media with your kids
• Find out what is popular in your region, different apps catch on in different locations
These are a list of apps police said parents should be aware of:
BUMBLE is similar to the popular dating app "Tinder." However it requires women to make the first contact. Kids have been known to use Bumble to create fake accounts and falsify their age.
LIVE.ME is a live-streaming video app that uses geolocation to share videos so users can find out a broadcaster’s exact location. Users can earn "coins" as a way to "pay" minors for photos.
ASK.FM is known for cyber bullying. The app encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions. Ask an anonymous question and get an answer. This app has been linked to the most severe forms of Cyber bullying.
SNAPCHAT is one of the most popular apps of 2018. While the app promises users can take a photo/video and it will disappear, recent features including "stories" allows users to view content for up to 24 hours. Snapchat also allows users to see your location.
HOLLA is a self-proclaimed "addicting" video chat app that allows users to meet people all over the world in just seconds. Reviewers say they have been confronted with racial slurs, explicit content and more.
CALCULATOR% is only one of several secret apps used to hide photos, videos, files and browser history.This app looks like a calculator but functions like a secret photo vault. There are other apps just like this that have an icon that looks normal, but it is a hidden icon or some other app, etc.
KIK allows anyone to contact and direct message your child. Kids can bypass traditional text messaging features. KIK gives users unlimited access to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Keep in mind this app has built-in apps and web content that would be filtered on a home computer.
WHISPER is an anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers. It also reveals a user’s location so people can meet up. An anonymous app where the creators promote sharing secrets and meeting new people.
HOT OR NOT encourages users to rate your profile, check out people in their area and chat with strangers. The goal of this app is to hook up.
OMEGLE is a free online chat website that promotes chatting anonymously to strangers.
YELLOW is an app designed to allow teens to flirt with each other in a Tinder-like atmosphere.
BURN BOOK posts anonymous rumors about people through audio messages, text, and photos.
WISHBONE is an app that allows users to compare kids against each other and rate them on a scale.
INSTAGRAM - kids are now creating fake accounts to hide content from parents. Kids also like to text using Instagram because messages are deleted once a user leaves the conversation.
Police said these are only a few examples and that parents should look over all apps to see if they have messaging features in them or not.
According to police, checking your child’s phone and apps is the best defense against potential predators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.