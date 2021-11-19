A Wayne County man was arrested after Michigan State Police say he traveled to mid-Michigan to meet a child to engage in sexual acts.
Derrick Todd Paluchniak, 26, was arrested and charged with child sexually abusive activity, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.
MSP started their investigation after Paluchniak began to communicate with an undercover detective posing as a child on the internet. Paluchniak traveled from the Detroit area to Bridgeport Township to meet the child to engage in sexual acts, according to MSP.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, Paluchniak was arraigned on the following charges: child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit recommends parents talk to their children about safe use on the internet. If anyone has information about possible child sexual exploitation, they can report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
