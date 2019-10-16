Two teenagers were involved in a rollover crash in Roscommon County's Nester Township Tuesday morning.
It happened about 9 a.m. in the area of Sargent Road and Noland Road.
Upon arrival to the scene, Michigan State Police troopers made contact with the two 16-year-old boys who told police they were the occupants of the vehicle, MSP said.
The teens decided to skip school and hang out with some friends in Gladwin County, police said.
On the way to their friends' house they swerved to avoid a deer, which caused the rollover, police said.
A witness at the scene told police the vehicle was traveling 70 miles per hour when it attempted to maneuver a 30 mile per hour curve, police said.
The driver was cited for careless driving, minor in possession of alcohol, and improper display of registration.
The two teens were released at the scene to their guardians.
