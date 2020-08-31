A woman is sitting in jail after police said she allegedly assaulted some family members at a home in Isabella County.
Troopers were sent to a domestic assault in Rosebush on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:19 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, troopers found a 43-year-old woman from Rosebush outside of a residence.
Michigan State Police said she was allegedly uncooperative, highly intoxicated, and had just assaulted members.
She was then taken under arrest for felony domestic violence, resisting and obstructing police, and for an outstanding warrant.
The woman was lodged in the Isabella County Jail,
Troopers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.
